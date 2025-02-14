Nicola Coughlan marks a major milestone with boyfriend Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan went official on Instagram with her beau Jake Dunn in a sweet post.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress took to her official social media handle to mark her boyfriend's 25th birthday.

In the celebratory post, Coughlan uploaded a photo of Dunn while sitting in an outside setting, looking away from the camera.

The Bridgerton star wished her boyfriend his special day, she wrote over the photo, "Happy Birthday," and closed the text with a heart emoji.

The pair first met through Couglan's Derry Girls co-star and close friend Louisa Harland.

After months of keeping their relationship under wraps, Coughlan and Dunn first made their public appearance as a couple in October.

Moreover, pals of the couple previously shared in Daily Mail, "They're absolutely besotted with each other and have so much fun together. Despite their busy schedules, they've slotted into each other's lives so easily as they share such a big group of mutual friends."