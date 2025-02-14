How Meghan Markle makes fights with Prince Harry ‘worse'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s have had increasing rows in the past few months due to her failing lifestyle brand.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found themselves fighting and arguing as ‘American Riviera Orchard’ gets criticism on the internet.

Author Tom Quinn from ‘The Secret Life of Royal Servants,’ exclusively told Fabulous: “Friends have noticed that like all couples Harry and Meghan have their rows and disagreements.

“These are made worse simply because, unlike most couples, they spend almost all their time together.

“The relationship also gets trickier when things don’t go well with Meghan’s businesses – Meghan was hugely upset and stressed when her internet home-making venture was mocked, and this took its toll on her relationship with Harry,” the expert noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.