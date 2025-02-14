Photo: Inside Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse's 'hard' life after baby girl

Suki Waterhouse got candid about her new motherly duties after welcoming baby girl with Robert Pattinson.

During a September 2024 episode of Emma Chamberlain's podcast, Anything Goes, the mother of one elaborated on her struggles as she admitted being bound to protect her daughter from outside world.

"I think it's gonna get harder and harder," she shared.

"Obviously I would really like to not have her face shown or anything like that,” the songbird confessed.

In addition to this, the concerned mother said, “That would be like my ideal. But I also think that I have to be kind of a realist about the kind of world that we live in."

"And now she's almost six months. She wants to look at flowers and touch things and, like, be out in the world," she joked.

"That's been a little bit more intense," Suki concluded at that time.

Post this conversation several reports have emerged about the parents. One even reported that the acting sensation considered ditching Hollywood for work in the Korean entertainment industry.

“Warner Bros. has committed to putting a lot of money and energy behind making Rob into a bona fide star in South Korea and giving him a base there from which he can mount more projects.”