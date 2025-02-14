King Charles ‘burst of irritation' with staff split by expert

King Charles is called out for being a short-tempered employer.



His Majesty is seemingly very particular about the way he needs things and often gets flabbergasted when they don’t go his way.

Royal expert Tom Quinn reveals in his book ‘Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants’: "Charles and Camilla do treat their staff well, but you always feel that they would no more fly without an aeroplane than invite you to have tea with them.

"And Charles does have little bursts of irritation with his staff – perhaps he hasn’t been given exactly the right teacup, perfectly polished shoes and toothpaste neatly squeezed on to his toothbrush in exactly the way he likes it. He loses his temper in a split second but usually quickly regrets it."

This comes amid rumours that King Charles is looking for recruit more working Royals.

Speaking to The Sun, Vanity Fair’s expert Katie Nicholl said: “We don't have Harry and Meghan over here, who would have been doing so much of the work.

“The Duke of York has been ostracised and stripped of his royal duties.

“We've got Princess Anne, who's about to turn 75 but still carrying out hundreds of engagements a year. We've got the Edinburghs.

She added: “We've got the Waleses but you know, with the princess having gone through her own health journey, her workload has been reduced over the past year.

“So there's got to be a plan b. We may have to look at something different.