Lily Allen opens up about her emotional struggles after David Harbour split

Lily Allen talked about facing ‘emotional turmoil’ after her divorce from David Harbour.

In the latest episode of her podcast Miss Me?, the English songwriter and actress shared that she is prioritizing her mental health and has sought professional help.

I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed,” Allen told her listeners. “I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great.”

She revealed insights into getting group and individual therapy that led her to step back from everything.

“I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy, and I just, I needed some time and space away from everything,” the singer noted.

Allen explained that in her treatment she did a lot of shadow work about her “inner child stuff,” sharing that it was a challenging part.

“It was not easy by any stretch,” Allen confessed.

Moreover, the Smile singer acknowledged that healing is a “lifelong journey.”

The news of Allen and Stranger Things star Harbour's split came last month after four years of marriage.

A tipster told People at the time, "Her marriage has been crumbling and they have split.”

It is pertinent to mention that the pair tied the knot in 2020 one year after meeting on a dating app.