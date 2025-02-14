Tori Spelling faces backlash over son's unusual allowance arrangement

Tori Spelling faced backlash for asking her son for a massage in exchange for some money.

The 51-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday and uploaded a snap to her Stories showing her seven-year-old son Beau massaging her legs.

In the picture, Tori can be seen lying down on her stomach showing her bare skin just covering her bottom half with a pink blanket.

The mom of five captioned the photo with text that reads, "Beau said he wanted to do chores in exchange for an allowance...."

"Solid plan," Tori added.

However, netizens found the snap 'disturbing' and slammed her for letting her youngest son massage her for an allowance.

One follower wrote, "I am once again begging rich people to just be normal." Another commented, "That's weird. Just weird and wrong."

"GIRL. PAY FOR AN ACTUAL MASSAGE," a third penned.

People further labeled the image "beyond inappropriate" and "Disturbing," and called out Tori for posting this kind of content, "WTF are you posting? Just why?"

It is pertinent to mention that Tori shares five children with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.