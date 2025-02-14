Kim Kardashian turns bride for fourth time

Kim Kardashian became a bride for the fourth time recently—this time for an upcoming legal drama series by Ryan Murphy.

The reality star, 44, was photographed with actor Matthew Noszka, 32, on the set of All's Fair series in Malibu earlier this week where they walked along the beach and held hands.

Kardashian was dressed in the Short Simple Tulle Veil and the Chiara gown by Danielle Frankel while Noszka looked dapper in a pale blue suit.

Kardashian even appeared to jump into Noszka's arms and shared a dip kiss with him, People Magazine reported.

This isn't Kardashian's first gig with producer Murphy as she previously starred as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate, which was the twelfth season of the hit horror series.

The upcoming drama also stars Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor running an all-female law firm.

Kardashian, who is playing a married woman in the upcoming series, has been married thrice previously.

She first eloped with music producer Damon Thomas when she was 19 years old in 2000 but divorced four years later. She later got hitched to then-NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 in a marriage that lasted 72 days.

Kardashian and Kanye West—who share daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5—filed for divorce after six years together in 2021.