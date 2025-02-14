Lady Gaga reveals she penned THIS song in just 10 minutes

Lady Gaga reveals she penned THIS song in 10 minutes

Lady Gaga shared a fun fact about her 2011 song, Born This Way.

In her recent appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans on Thursday, February 13, the Grammy-winning musician revealed that she wrote the song in the shortest time.

While discussing her music, Evans recalled Gaga once shared that she paralleled writing Born This Way to "immaculate conception," and penned in "10 f****** minutes."

Gaga responded in shock saying, "Oh my God, I said that?"

"For 'Born This Way' and a lot of my songs, I hear it pretty quickly and then I just have to follow it," she confirmed.

The Abracadabra hitmaker continued, "To me when I'm making music, I say that I'm listening, so it's a feeling of receiving, which is probably why I made that really dumb comment about myself."

For those unversed, Born This Way was iTunes' fastest-selling single of all time and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, per MTV News.