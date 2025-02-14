

Anne Hathaway reveals she chose her own surprising accent for role in 'Valentine's Day'

Anne Hathaway recalled her character in the 2010 film Valentine's Day and shared that giving a Southern drawl to the role was her idea.

The 42-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to make a special post to mark Valentine's Day by looking back at her film under the same released 15 years ago.

"Three movies with Garry Marshall? Color me grateful. Valentine’s Day came out FIFTEEN years ago," she penned down giving a special shout-out to the late director Garry Marshall.

In the post, she attached a clip from the movie and further wrote in the caption, "Enjoy this clip (where I inexplicably decided to give the character 'Katya' a southern drawl) Happy Valentine’s Sugar."

The Interstellar star played the role of a receptionist named Liz who starts dating an office mailroom clerk Jason portrayed by Topher Grace.

In the scene that Hathaway shared Liz can be seen riding a bike when she picked up a call from one of her clients.

"Hi," she replied as she dropped her helmet clumsily. "Oh, I was thinking about you all night long. Oh I'm sorry I didn't answer on the first ring. It's not my fault. I was thinking about what you were gonna do to me and I just couldn't wait. I didn't have a free hand."

"Oh baby, you know just how Katya likes it," she said, noting, "Well it's Valentine's Day, sugar.

The film was helmed by the late Marshall and had a star-studded cast including Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, and many more.