 
Geo News

Drew Barrymore drops throwback photo with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore reflects on a moment with Adam Sandler from their 2004 romcom

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Drew Barrymore drops throwback photo with Adam Sandler
Drew Barrymore drops throwback photo with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore is looking back at one of her favourite movies.

The actress, 49, took to Instagram on Thursday with a throwback photo with her 50 First Dates costar and longtime friend Adam Sandler, 58.

“Throwing it back @adamsandler,” Barrymore captioned the photo that showed her sitting outdoors with her 2004 romcom costar.

The costars' daughters recently watched the film together.

"My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching [50 First Dates] at my house the other night,” The Drew Barrymore Show host recently recalled during a November 2024 episode.

She continued, “I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?'"

"And they were just so happy, and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful,'" the Charlie’s Angels alum told her talk show guests Emily Osment and Montana Jordan.

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, are mom and dad to Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 16.

Sean Diddy Combs' victim reveals shocking words he said before assault
Sean Diddy Combs' victim reveals shocking words he said before assault
Anne Hathaway reveals she chose her own surprising accent for role in 'Valentine's Day'
Anne Hathaway reveals she chose her own surprising accent for role in 'Valentine's Day'
Meghan Markle's decision for leaving Prince Harry assessed by expert video
Meghan Markle's decision for leaving Prince Harry assessed by expert
Lady Gaga reveals she penned THIS song in just 10 minutes
Lady Gaga reveals she penned THIS song in just 10 minutes
Reese Witherspoon finds next Elle Woods for 'Legally Blonde' prequel
Reese Witherspoon finds next Elle Woods for 'Legally Blonde' prequel
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend plan to leave Los Angeles after deadly wildfires
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend plan to leave Los Angeles after deadly wildfires
Tori Spelling faces backlash over son's unusual allowance arrangement
Tori Spelling faces backlash over son's unusual allowance arrangement
Kanye West speaks up amid alleged Bianca Censori split
Kanye West speaks up amid alleged Bianca Censori split