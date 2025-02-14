Drew Barrymore drops throwback photo with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore is looking back at one of her favourite movies.

The actress, 49, took to Instagram on Thursday with a throwback photo with her 50 First Dates costar and longtime friend Adam Sandler, 58.

“Throwing it back @adamsandler,” Barrymore captioned the photo that showed her sitting outdoors with her 2004 romcom costar.

The costars' daughters recently watched the film together.

"My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching [50 First Dates] at my house the other night,” The Drew Barrymore Show host recently recalled during a November 2024 episode.

She continued, “I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?'"

"And they were just so happy, and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful,'" the Charlie’s Angels alum told her talk show guests Emily Osment and Montana Jordan.

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, are mom and dad to Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 16.