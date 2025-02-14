Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marital issues: Close friends break silence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends have broken their silence on their marital issues in a new report.

Citing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s close pals, a royal expert revealed that Meghan’s business struggles are adding tension to her relationship with Harry.

According to friends, the couple, who spend most of their time together, face disagreements that become more difficult when Meghan’s ventures don’t go as planned.

Speaking with Fabulous, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that Harry and Meghan’s friends say the Duchess was left upset when “internet home-making venture” faced public criticism.

“Friends have noticed that like all couples Harry and Meghan have their rows and disagreements,” Quinn said.

He added, “These are made worse simply because, unlike most couples, they spend almost all their time together.

“The relationship also gets trickier when things don’t go well with Meghan’s businesses – Meghan was hugely upset and stressed when her internet home-making venture was mocked, and this took its toll on her relationship with Harry.”