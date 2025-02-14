 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marital issues: Close friends break silence

Friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk of their marital issues

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marital issues: Close friends break silence
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marital issues: Close friends break silence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends have broken their silence on their marital issues in a new report.

Citing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s close pals, a royal expert revealed that Meghan’s business struggles are adding tension to her relationship with Harry.

According to friends, the couple, who spend most of their time together, face disagreements that become more difficult when Meghan’s ventures don’t go as planned. 

Speaking with Fabulous, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that Harry and Meghan’s friends say the Duchess was left upset when “internet home-making venture” faced public criticism.

“Friends have noticed that like all couples Harry and Meghan have their rows and disagreements,” Quinn said.

He added, “These are made worse simply because, unlike most couples, they spend almost all their time together.

“The relationship also gets trickier when things don’t go well with Meghan’s businesses – Meghan was hugely upset and stressed when her internet home-making venture was mocked, and this took its toll on her relationship with Harry.”

Sean Diddy Combs' victim reveals shocking words he said before assault
Sean Diddy Combs' victim reveals shocking words he said before assault
Anne Hathaway reveals she chose her own surprising accent for role in 'Valentine's Day'
Anne Hathaway reveals she chose her own surprising accent for role in 'Valentine's Day'
Meghan Markle's decision for leaving Prince Harry assessed by expert video
Meghan Markle's decision for leaving Prince Harry assessed by expert
Lady Gaga reveals she penned THIS song in just 10 minutes
Lady Gaga reveals she penned THIS song in just 10 minutes
Reese Witherspoon finds next Elle Woods for 'Legally Blonde' prequel
Reese Witherspoon finds next Elle Woods for 'Legally Blonde' prequel
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend plan to leave Los Angeles after deadly wildfires
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend plan to leave Los Angeles after deadly wildfires
Tori Spelling faces backlash over son's unusual allowance arrangement
Tori Spelling faces backlash over son's unusual allowance arrangement
Kanye West speaks up amid alleged Bianca Censori split
Kanye West speaks up amid alleged Bianca Censori split