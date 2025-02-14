 
Jeremy Strong makes humble statement about fame

Jeremy Strong first found fame with the hit HBO series 'Succession'

February 14, 2025

Jeremy Strong is getting candid about self-image following his fame.

The actor, 46, spoke with GQ of his fame that came with the role of Kendall Roy on the hit HBO series Succession.

"Yeah, it was really painful. It’s painful to feel misunderstood and misrepresented, and I’m sure there were things about it where looking in the mirror can also be painful," he said.

The profile included standout excerpts like: ‘”To me, the stakes are life and death,” he told the publication about playing Kendall. “I take him as seriously as I take my own life.” He does not find the character funny, which is probably why he’s so funny in the role."

The Succession star also revealed that his appearance in a Super Bowl ad—in which he played a caricature of himself—in a way mirrored his mindset.

"And this Dunkin’ commercial, I did this because it was my answer and response to all of that stuff. A repudiation of it. A way, in its own form of risk, of actually poking fun at myself, poking fun at this absurd notion. I’ve never called myself a Method actor. Never once."

He continued, "The Bean Method is as absurd or as legitimate as these ideas that are going around. So I had fun with that and I thought it was just a way of saying Listen, I take what I do extremely seriously, but I don’t take myself all that seriously."

