Photo: Britney Spears' beau Paul Soliz slammed by ex-mother-in-law: 'Not a good person'

Britney Spears boyfriend Paul Soliz is currently under fire by his former mother-in-law.

Appearing on The Drew Lane Show, Sandra Smith claimed that the Paul can be dangerous to her grand children, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

"Just because they were going after him for child support, that's why he wants the kids," she claimed.

Sandra went on to mention that four months ago Soliz "left" with the three youngsters, and they haven't seen or spoken to their mother since that day.

She continued, "We're desperate to get back the three little boys."

Speaking of the songstress, Sandra addressed that Britney "shouldn't be near those kids" amid her mental health struggles.

"Return them to the mother… they should return them to my daughter," she pleaded.

Elaborating on Paul's character, she added, "They don’t know Paul as we do. No one knows… he puts out that he's a good person.

"Keep in mind, he's on probation too. So obviously he’s done something wrong to be like that,” she revealed, and noted that he is “not a good person."