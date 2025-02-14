Real Reason behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s split revealed

The real reason behind Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s split has been revealed.

An insider spilled to Page Six that the Australian beauty is “unhappy” with her husband’s hateful rants, and his latest anti-semitic comments were the final straw for her.

“She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” the source said.

For those unversed, Kanye called himself a “Nazi” and claimed to “love Hitler” in his most recent tweets.

“To embrace Hitler is a Satanic move,” the source told the outlet adding the former Yeezy architect isn’t sure how to bring Kanye back “to earth."

“I know she’s relieved … she had an awesome experience, she contributed immensely to his work, they traveled all over the world,” the source said.

“They were all involved in a very interesting project together, but I think this is the end of the cycle for her,” added the confidant.