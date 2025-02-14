 
Geo News

Real Reason behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori's split revealed

Kanye West and Bianca Censori parted ways after two years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Real Reason behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s split revealed
Real Reason behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s split revealed

The real reason behind Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s split has been revealed.

An insider spilled to Page Six that the Australian beauty is “unhappy” with her husband’s hateful rants, and his latest anti-semitic comments were the final straw for her.

“She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” the source said.

For those unversed, Kanye called himself a “Nazi” and claimed to “love Hitler” in his most recent tweets.

“To embrace Hitler is a Satanic move,” the source told the outlet adding the former Yeezy architect isn’t sure how to bring Kanye back “to earth."

“I know she’s relieved … she had an awesome experience, she contributed immensely to his work, they traveled all over the world,” the source said.

“They were all involved in a very interesting project together, but I think this is the end of the cycle for her,” added the confidant.

Britney Spears' beau Paul Soliz slammed by ex-mother-in-law: 'Not a good person'
Britney Spears' beau Paul Soliz slammed by ex-mother-in-law: 'Not a good person'
Bianca Censori seeking divorce from Kanye West after Grammys stunt
Bianca Censori seeking divorce from Kanye West after Grammys stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marital issues: Close friends break silence
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marital issues: Close friends break silence
Drew Barrymore drops throwback photo with Adam Sandler
Drew Barrymore drops throwback photo with Adam Sandler
King Charles ‘burst of irritation' with staff split by expert video
King Charles ‘burst of irritation' with staff split by expert
Sean Diddy Combs' victim reveals shocking words he said before assault
Sean Diddy Combs' victim reveals shocking words he said before assault
Anne Hathaway reveals she chose her own surprising accent for role in 'Valentine's Day'
Anne Hathaway reveals she chose her own surprising accent for role in 'Valentine's Day'
Meghan Markle's decision for leaving Prince Harry assessed by expert video
Meghan Markle's decision for leaving Prince Harry assessed by expert