King Charles meets 'kind people' in Middlesbrough

Palace has revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla received a ‘wonderful welcome’ to Middlesbrough.

The palace shared a video of King Charles and Queen Camilla on social media and said, “What a wonderful welcome to Middlesbrough!”

The royal family’s social media post further reads, “Before meeting so many kind people who turned out to show their support, The King and Queen visited the International Centre where they heard about a number of local community projects, including REPOD Doctors, an initiative supporting refugee medical practitioners as they train to transition into the NHS.”

The King and Queen also joined the Junction Charity, faith initiative ‘Together Middlesbrough’, Cleveland Police and young people from The King's Trust during a knife crime community education workshop.

At the end of the day, they wished Rona Grafton a very happy 100th birthday - and delivered some very special ‘Royal Mail.’

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said “Your Majesty, you are doing SO well as our Sovereign. SO well. Your mother and grandfather would be proud. You are so dear to us, Sir.”