Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising anecdote from her wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares an anecdote from her wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shared a surprising anecdote from her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

While chatting with Vanity Fair, The Stranger Things co-stars, Brown and Matthew Modine, recalled memories of her wedding day.

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot on May 18, 2024, with close family members in the U.S. Later, they had another wedding ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, Italy, with a large celebration in October 2024.

Recalling a dance routine from her the event held in Italy, Brown said, "It’s a five-, six-minute dance routine that we choreographed ourselves.”

“We started with leather jackets and glasses, then took them off," she added. “I was in my Sandy jumpsuit, and he was in this cool T-shirt, pants, and really shiny shoes.

“It was absolutely sublime,” Modine chimed in. “I was surprised how emotional I became during the vows. I’d been witness to so much of Millie’s private life and her professional career."

"And I’d seen her grow from that adorable child into a beautiful and thoughtful adult," he told the outlet.

"I was with her when she first met young Jake. And now she’s beginning a whole new life with such a kind man,” the Birdy actor concluded.

The duo has been working together for nearly a decade, spanning from the first season of Stranger Things in 2016 to expected conclusion in 2025.