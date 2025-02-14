 
Geo News

Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she doesn't want 8th child with husband Alec

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin already share seven children together

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she doesnt want 8th child with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she doesn't want 8th child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed that her husband, Alec Baldwin, is "always asking me for more kids," but she isn't keen on expanding their baseball team-sized family.

For those unversed, the lovebirds already have seven children together - sons Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, and Eduardo, 4, and daughters Carmen, 11, Maria, 3, and Ilaria, 2.

During an interview with People magazine, Hilaria revealed that she doesn't want to welcome another baby because "my body's really tired."

Alec quickly added that “I don't really want one. Every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, "Time to have another."'

Additionally, the yoga instructor tied the knot with the actor in 2012. Alec is also the father of a daughter, Ireland, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Toni Collette shines at 'Mickey 17' premiere
Toni Collette shines at 'Mickey 17' premiere
Queen Camilla presents students with their 'Star Reader' certificates
Queen Camilla presents students with their 'Star Reader' certificates
Meghan Markle seeks new star-studded friendships to rebuild Hollywood ties
Meghan Markle seeks new star-studded friendships to rebuild Hollywood ties
King Charles meets 'kind people' in Middlesbrough video
King Charles meets 'kind people' in Middlesbrough
Colman Domingo reveals Denzel Washington's secret advice
Colman Domingo reveals Denzel Washington's secret advice
King Charles breaks Prince Harry's heart with new decision
King Charles breaks Prince Harry's heart with new decision
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release first song together
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release first song together
Blake Lively to enter new feud after Taylor Swift friendship reconsideration: Source
Blake Lively to enter new feud after Taylor Swift friendship reconsideration: Source