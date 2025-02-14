Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she doesn't want 8th child with husband Alec

Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she doesn't want 8th child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed that her husband, Alec Baldwin, is "always asking me for more kids," but she isn't keen on expanding their baseball team-sized family.

For those unversed, the lovebirds already have seven children together - sons Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, and Eduardo, 4, and daughters Carmen, 11, Maria, 3, and Ilaria, 2.

During an interview with People magazine, Hilaria revealed that she doesn't want to welcome another baby because "my body's really tired."

Alec quickly added that “I don't really want one. Every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, "Time to have another."'

Additionally, the yoga instructor tied the knot with the actor in 2012. Alec is also the father of a daughter, Ireland, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.