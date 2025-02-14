Prince Harry set to embrace ‘quieter life' as Meghan Markle to take charge

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to take a back seat and let his wife, Meghan Markle, take the charge.

According to a report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be planning a new approach to their life in the U.S., with Meghan taking the lead in their projects.

Speaking with Royal Insider, former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed that Harry is stepping back while Meghan becomes the face of their brand, starting with her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Harry is currently in Canada for the Invictus Games after Meghan returned to California to be with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after spending four days in the country.

Burrell suggested that if Meghan’s show is a success, it could lead to Meghan creating a lifestyle brand, while Harry enjoys a quieter life.

“If she becomes a phenomenon, Harry can sit back, he can pretend to be Prince of Bel-Air, Prince of Montecito, and do what he does best, play polo, whilst he sends his wife out to work to earn the millions,” he added.

“That could be their plan. Meghan could be the public face of this company, but Harry sits back and babysits.”