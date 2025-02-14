King Charles plans major move after Trump approves Prince Harry US stay

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to go on their biggest Royal tour yet, after Donald Trump revealed he will let Prince Harry stay in the U.S.

According to reports, the monarch has planned visits to Canada and the United States to strengthen diplomatic ties.

The trip, likely to happen in early 2025, would be Charles’ first visit to Canada as King and the first time a British monarch has visited the U.S. since 2007.

As reported by The Mirror, Charles and Camilla would be welcomed by President Donald Trump.

"This will undoubtedly be the biggest tour of the King’s reign so far, a huge undertaking for a British monarch to be hosted in the United States,” a government source revealed.

They added, "Americans love the British royal family and it is a great opportunity for both sides to reaffirm the special relationship in such an important and historic year for the US.

“The King has been especially keen to travel to Canada, a country and people he holds so much affection for, it will be a charm offensive on both sides.

"There are no current dates in the diary for Their Majesties to tour either Canada or the USA, or active Palace planning taking place for either option."

This comes after Trump told The New York Post that he has no intention of throwing Prince Harry out of the country.

“I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible,” he added, referring to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.