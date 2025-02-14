Frankie Grande beams with pride over Ariana Grande's big milestone

Frankie Grande expressed deep pride in his sister, Ariana Grande, as she marks a big milestone in her career.

During an interview with Us Weekly, he candidly talked about the Wicked actress nomination for 97th Academy awards.

“I think we’re all just so excited that I don’t think I’ve processed it yet,” the Henry Danger villain said. “I really haven’t.”

“I’m just so unbelievably proud of my little sister being nominated for an Oscar. I’m going to cry on this red carpet.”

On January 23, Ariana received her first ever Oscar nomination for the best supporting actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

Moreover, Frankie showed his support for the songstress, “It’s very emotional for us as a family, and so we’re just there to support her, whatever she needs.”

“If she wants to showboat, party, whatever [she] wants, but no one’s making plans. We’re just all very, like, [playing] it by ear.”

Other nominees in the same category include Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez, Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave and Felicity Jones for The Brutalist.

“What nomination? What are you talking about? I don’t know, But, we’re all very excited. I’m very proud of her,” the 42-year-old actor added, before signing off.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 3, 2025.