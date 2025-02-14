Karen Spencer makes major decision after split from Princess Diana's brother

Karen Spencer makes first major decision after split from Princess Diana's brother

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer's estranged wife Karen Spencer has shared major life update following her split nearly a year ago.

Karen took to Instagram and updated the fans about her major decision.

The former wife of Charles Spencer revealed that she has "finally" moved into a "temporary new home".

Karen moved out of Althorp House, where she lived with Charles Spencer, and has been looking for a new property since.

She said, “Well…at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn’t quite feel like home without them.

“This new chapter is already taking shape. One thing that hasn’t changed is my commitment to supporting the work of changemakers. At the end of last month, I hosted Social Innovation House at Davos, a place where my community of social entrepreneurs can connect with high level decision-makers to influence and inspire.”

Karen Spencer continued, "I'm looking forward to sharing more of my new home life, once things start coming together!.”



