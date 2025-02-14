 
King Charles reveals his surprising decision after cancer diagnosis

The royal family also releases King Charles video

February 14, 2025

Prince William and Harry’s father King Charles has opened up about his surprising decision following cancer diagnosis last year.

The monarch has made the decision at age of 76.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing weekly cancer treatment, made the admission whilst touring SeAH Wind, the world's largest offshore wind turbine base factory.

According to a report by the GB News, King Charles shared his thoughts with Avzi Jusufi, a machinery expert from Basel, during a joint "away day" visit to Middlesbrough with Queen Camilla.

King Charles disclosed that he has given up skiing following his cancer diagnosis, saying "I think my skiing days are behind me."

Meanwhile, the royal family shared a video of King Charles saying “What a wonderful welcome to Middlesbrough!”

It further said, “Before meeting so many kind people who turned out to show their support, The King and Queen visited the International Centre where they heard about a number of local community projects, including REPOD Doctors, an initiative supporting refugee medical practitioners as they train to transition into the NHS.”


