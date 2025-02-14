Meghan Markle refuses to back down amid mounting hate

Meghan Markle is determined to make her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, a success despite mounting hate.

According to sources, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was left “frustrated” after seeing people hate on her jam without tasting the product first.

However, the Duchess has now taken the negativity as motivation rather than a setback and is investing even more money on her brand.

“It frustrates Meghan to no end that her jam was ridiculed by so many people, because none of the naysayers ever even tasted it,” the source told In Touch Weekly.

They added, “It’s totally unfair to have all this negativity being spewed about it by people who have literally never tried it, but instead of that making her want to throw in the towel and scrap her plans for this jam, it’s just made her more determined to get it on shelves so that the public can actually try it.”

“She’s absolutely convinced that once people taste it they will completely change their opinions because she knows it’s a high quality product.

"Everyone that has actually tasted it raves about how great it is."