Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton go full 'Thelma & Louise' in new music video

Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton team up for a special surprise on Valentine’s Day.

On late Thursday night, the singer and songwriter released the official music video for her hit song Please Please Please featuring the country legend.

The music video featured inspiration from the 1991 film Thelma & Louise, which revolved around a housewife, Thelma who helped her friend Louise, when she killed a man and ran from authorities.

Calling Parton her “biggest idol”, Carpenter announced the release of the music video on Instagram.

She wrote, “Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!! I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me.”

“Short n’ Sweet deluxe is out now! Go watch and listen!!!!” the Espresso hitmaker added.

She concluded with, “Love you forever @dollyparton” along with a white heart and butterfly emoji.

It is worth mentioning that the original music video of Please Please Please featured Carpenter’s then boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

The new version is part of the deluxe edition of the singer’s Short n’ Sweet album.

Fans and followers expressed their admiration for Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton’s collaboration. One fan commented, “DOLLYBRINA STANS RISE UP.”

Another added, “icons and icons oh we love to see it!”

“Sabrina is dolly parton’s newest goddaughter,” the third user noted.

Watch music video:



