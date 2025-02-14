Pete Wicks makes bold move with Olivia Attwood after Maura Higgins split

Pete Wicks has revealed a new project with Olivia Attwood just hours after the news of his split from Maura Higgins.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, February 14, the 37-year-old TV personality reshared the Kiss FM UK post, revealing that he and Olivia will host the show The Sunday Roast from March 2, 2025.

In the video, Pete can be heard saying, “I don't know why they've trusted us with this, but we're going to have our own show on Sundays, 2-5. We're part of the Kiss family, baby!”

Then Olivia added, “We're learning on the job so bear with us, but there's going to be LOLs, us being mean to each other. The not swearing is going to be tricky.”

“We signed the contract and clearly didn't read it. But it's going to be good and we're having loads of fun doing it,” Pete explained.

Notably, this news came just hours after people found out the former TOWIE star and Maura had parted ways.

A source shared with MailOnline how Pete and Maura separated after deciding to be friends instead of lovers.

The insider claimed, “Maura and Pete have decided to call off their romance. There have been a few clashes, and it was eventually agreed they were better off as friends.”

“Those closest to them know it's been a very on-and-off relationship, which is why they were so resistant to go public in the first place. They remain close and share a deep connection,” the insider stated.

For the unversed, the Love Island stars were friends for years before they started dating in 2019.

While Pete and Maura were romantically involved, they did not confirm their relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that they were often seen together at events and spent Christmas on a trip in Ireland.