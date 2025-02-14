Travis Kelce receives ultimatum to announce retirement

Travis Kelce might just be finalizing his retirement plans.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star, following his defeat at the Super Bowl, against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025, has reportedly received a deadline to decide whether he would return to NFL for another season or not, as per The Athletic.

Kelce has been given time till March 14, to decide if he wants to continue his career or announce retirement.

His retirement rumors started circulating after the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl LIX with a rather tough 40-22 loss to the Eagles, ending the former’s reigning champions’ streak.

The outlet also reported that Kelce’s contract runs through the 2025 season and includes an 11.5-million-dollar roster bonus that is due March 15.

During the Super Bowl press conference, when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was asked of Kelce’s plans he told the reporters to "let Travis make that decision on his own."

"He's given so much to this team and to the NFL," Mahomes further mentioned, adding, "And he's been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch."

Additionally, in the episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the tight end himself also addressed his plans, stating, “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions.”

“I'm gonna take some time to figure it out. And, I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's a wholehearted decision. I'm not half-a**ing it, and I'm fully here for them,” Travis Kelce had further stated.