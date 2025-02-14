Photo: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet committed to make relationship work: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly thriving mutually in their relationship.

A resurfaced report from PEOPLE Magazine established that the A-listed couple share a really “easy” relationship and work around each other’s schedule.

In the findings reported near Christmas 2024, a tipster tattled that the Wonka star has joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan despite the initial differences between him and the sisters.

Speaking of the 29-year-old actor, the spy revealed that he has become a "part of the family now."

“They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” the insider added.

Sharing more details, the source told the outlet that after a year and a half of dating, Kylie Jenner has introduced Timothee to her kids.

“It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend,'”

For those unversed, Kylie shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."