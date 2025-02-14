Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco detail how they met and fell in love

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco also talked about how the music producer proposed to the singer

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco posed up together for the cover story of Interview magazine and shared loads about how they met, fell in love, and he proposed.

When asked how Benny proposed, Selena said: “That I want to save for our kids. It was really sweet and the right things were said.”

Explaining in detail, Benny said: “It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to fuck up. The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, “Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.” At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, “Why aren’t you coming home tonight?” And I was like, “Oh, I’m just at my friends’.” I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think.”

“You did,” declared the Single Soon hitmaker.

When asked how they got into each other, Selena shared: “It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me.”

“I had no idea,” remarked Benny.

The Only Murders in The Building actress added: “I feel like you could be friends with someone forever but not know until you have that one night—”

Chiming in, her fiancé recalled: “Yes. I literally didn’t know. We were in the session and I was like, ‘You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates.’ I hadn’t thought about it at all.”

He continued: “And then we were texting afterwards and we decided to get dinner the next day. I guess she thought it was a date and I had no idea it was a date. The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, ‘Wait, does she like me?’ I was clueless. From then on, it was easy.”

Benny added: “You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it feels so different. The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’ I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’”

“Aw. I never heard that,” shared Selena.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly began dating in mid 2023 and confirmed their relationship in December the same year.