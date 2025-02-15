Justin Bieber's recent social media activity leaves fans in frenzy

Justin Bieber’s comment on Keke Palmer's latest Instagram post has sparked reactions from fans.

Keke, who attended the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on February 8, shared images of her outfit featuring a white crop top, Burberry trench coat, beige pants, and a patterned headwrap.

In response, the What Do You Mean singer commented, "She said I'm poppin out," accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

The comment sparked speculation among fans, with some interpreting it as a sign of support while others theorized about a potential musical collaboration.

Some also recalled Bieber's 2009 cameo on Palmer’s former Disney Channel series True Jackson, VP.

One Instagram user praised the singer, stating, "I love how you support the ladies."

While another commented, "Perioddd Justin!! Better let em know!"

Meanwhile, the comment has also reignited divorce rumors as some fans questioned whether it had any implications for Justin’s relationship with his wife supermodel wife, Hailey Bieber.

The widespread speculation followed a recent incident where Justin’s Instagram account unfollowed Hailey’s.

The 30-year-old star later clarified via Instagram Stories, stating, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here."