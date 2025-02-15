 
Geo News

Justin Bieber's recent social media activity leaves fans in frenzy

Justin Bieber's latest move has also reignited divorce rumors with wife Hailey Bieber

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Justin Biebers recent social media activity leaves fans in frenzy
Justin Bieber's recent social media activity leaves fans in frenzy

Justin Bieber’s comment on Keke Palmer's latest Instagram post has sparked reactions from fans.

Keke, who attended the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on February 8, shared images of her outfit featuring a white crop top, Burberry trench coat, beige pants, and a patterned headwrap.

In response, the What Do You Mean singer commented, "She said I'm poppin out," accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

The comment sparked speculation among fans, with some interpreting it as a sign of support while others theorized about a potential musical collaboration.

Some also recalled Bieber's 2009 cameo on Palmer’s former Disney Channel series True Jackson, VP.

One Instagram user praised the singer, stating, "I love how you support the ladies." 

While another commented, "Perioddd Justin!! Better let em know!"

Meanwhile, the comment has also reignited divorce rumors as some fans questioned whether it had any implications for Justin’s relationship with his wife supermodel wife, Hailey Bieber.

The widespread speculation followed a recent incident where Justin’s Instagram account unfollowed Hailey’s.

The 30-year-old star later clarified via Instagram Stories, stating, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here."

Benny Blanco reveals his biggest fear about dating Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco reveals his biggest fear about dating Selena Gomez
BLACKPINK Jisoo marks K-pop milestone with new mini album
BLACKPINK Jisoo marks K-pop milestone with new mini album
Prince Harry says Invictus Games give wounded veterans 'renewed purpose'
Prince Harry says Invictus Games give wounded veterans 'renewed purpose'
Lady Gaga reveals heartbreaking moment that nearly ended her career
Lady Gaga reveals heartbreaking moment that nearly ended her career
Princess Anne undertakes a visit in a nod to Prince Harry's efforts
Princess Anne undertakes a visit in a nod to Prince Harry's efforts
Angelina Jolie still in disbelief after Brad Pitt's Hollywood win: Report
Angelina Jolie still in disbelief after Brad Pitt's Hollywood win: Report
Meghan Markle shares glimpse of Valentines Day with Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle shares glimpse of Valentines Day with Archie, Lilibet
Kendrick Lamar receives response from Drake post Super Bowl show
Kendrick Lamar receives response from Drake post Super Bowl show