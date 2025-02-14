Miles Teller shares plans he and wife Keleigh had for LA home lost in fires

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller are 'grieving' the loss of their L.A. home

Miles Teller planned to raise his kids in his Los Angeles home that became the target of wildfires last month.

“You’re grieving a lot of things. You’re grieving memories that were lost,” Teller said while appearing on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“You’re grieving the life that my wife, [Keleigh Teller], and I anticipated us having, with hopefully having our first children in that house,” the Whiplash star continued.

He opened up about losing a “sense of home,” and noted that they had just finished renovating their “dream house.”

He added, “I know that’s gonna take a while to recalibrate because we just don’t have a place we can go to that just feels like us and our things and our kind of comfort. But, you know, we’ll figure it out.

In response, host Andy offered his condolences to the actor.

Miles replied that they’ve been “doing alright” over the past month.

“It really is, kind of, a day-by-day thing,” Miles Teller said. “You’re a part of a club that nobody really expects or wants to be a part of, where you lose everything in a natural disaster.”