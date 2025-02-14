 
Meghan Markle reveals when she will divorce Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shuts down the rumors claiming she is divorcing Prince Harry

Web Desk
February 14, 2025

Meghan Markle reveals when she will divorce Prince Harry

The timing of Meghan Markle's reaction to rumors about her divorce from Prince Harry couldn't be more apt.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a befitting response to her detractors at a time when a new wave of tabloid articles started claiming she and Harry were done with their marriage.

In what appears to be an answer to the question as to when she and Harry will get separated, Meghan wrote in her Valentin's Day post "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

If Meghan is taken at her word, she and Prince Harry have plans to spend the rest of their lives together.

As if the intimate photo of the couple was not enough to describe their relationship, Meghan concluded her post with hashtag  #lovewins.

Her social media post follows a series of articles that appeared in the  media suggesting a divorce was on the cards since she left Prince Harry in Canada to join the couple's children in California.




