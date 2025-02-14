Kendrick Lamar receives response from Drake post Super Bowl show

February 14, 2025
After Kendrick Lamar took the world by storm with his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show by performing Not Like Us, Drake has finally released a reply.
Launching his new track titled, Gimme a Hug, from his latest album, he has subtly addressed his ongoing and highly publicized feud with Lamar.
As Drake seemingly referred to the All the Stars hitmaker as a "small fish" like "Nemo" he raps in his opening verse, “Drake elimination, fake intimidation / Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience / ‘Drizzy, you amazing, you the inspiration / You set the bar for the next generation / You Neo in The Matrix, these ****** just Nemo in the ocean / Small fish, making kids feel emotion / Using you for promotion.”
Previously, the 32-tyear-old rap star was targeted by Lamar’s rather direct attack at the Super Bowl show, as the Pulitzer prize winning artist rapped, “Say Drake, I heard you like 'em young” while smiling, looking at the camera, delivering these lines.
Kendrick Lamar made history with his performance as it became the most-watched halftime act of all time, as he took the stage at the Super Bowl the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.