Photo: Pamela Anderson feels relieved after 2025 Oscars snub: Source

Pamela Anderson is reportedly overjoyed that she was honored at the BAFTA Awards 2025.

As fans will be aware, the acting sensation recently missed out on an Oscar nod recently for her performance in The Last Showgirl.

Nonetheless, Pamela has been granted the honour by this year’s BAFTAs to return as the host for the second year in the row, RadarOnline.com.

Speaking of this opportunity, a source told the outlet, "Pamela is really happy to be given some recognition by the BAFTAS.”

"Bosses wanted her to be a big part of the ceremony, even though she wasn’t nominated,” the insider continued.

"It's come as a welcome relief after she was snubbed by the Oscars in her home country,” they added.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "There's a big feeling within the industry that the Academy is plain snooty, and she's fallen victim to that."

This report comes after Pamela shared at that screening of her latest flick, “I could have never played this role if I hadn’t had the life I had.

“I was doing Playboy covers and reading Tennessee Williams… wondering how do I get from here to here? And I did. It was fun making it. And therapy too,” the actress recalled.

She also noted, “Initially, director Gia Coppola sent it to an old agent who turned it down within the hour, so she figured I hadn’t read it. So, she then went through my son Brandon, who did the documentary on me."