Meghan Markle shares glimpse of Valentines Day with Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle celebrates Valentine's Day apart from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has shared a rare glimpse into her Valentine's Day celebrations with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex recently returned to her kids from the 2025 Invictus Games, leaving Prince Harry to lead solo.

Taking to her newly launched Instagram Stories, Meghan shared a video of herself making heart-shaped strawberry desserts. However, her little ones, Archie and Lilibet helped with the cream spread and assembling the treats.

Moreover, L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole played in the background of the video.

While Meghan and Harry are known of keeping their family private, this video marks one of the very few times the Duchess has offered a peek into her life at home.

This comes just hours after Meghan posted a heartfelt Valentine's Day note for Prince Harry.

Sharing an intimate photo of them kissing on Instagram, Meghan Markle wrote, "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families."

"Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.

My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins As ever, M," she added.