Photo: Angelina Jolie still in disbelief after Brad Pitt's Hollywood win: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly did not expect that her work would be ignored by this year’s Academy Awards.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the A-listed actress was left heartbroken when her musical, Maria, did not get an Oscars nomination.

Sharing what the mother of six has been feeling lately, a source addressed, "There was a ton of buzz about how her performance in Maria was a career-defining role.”

For the unversed, Angelina missed out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2025 Best Actress nominees which were announced on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

“And she was fully expecting to win the Oscar," a tipster continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider revealed, "The fact that she didn't even get nominated is unbelievable to her."

Following this snub, it was claimed that “this just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad.”

“Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote,” the source said, adding, “People just love Brad.”