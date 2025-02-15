Prince Harry says Invictus Games give wounded veterans 'renewed purpose'

Prince Harry has highlighted the power of service and community at Invictus Games.

Speaking about the 2025 games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, the Duke of Sussex called the event a source of "renewed purpose" for wounded and injured service members.

Harry told Marie Claire, "What stands out most is the incredible sense of belonging and renewed purpose created in the lead-up to and during the Invictus Games."

"Never underestimate the power of service, as this community gets to wear their nation’s flag once more," the youngest son of King Charles added.

Moreover, Team USA athlete Lydia Figary, a Marine Corps veteran, also added about her experience, saying, "It's just really cool to have a sisterhood from all different branches, all different ranks."

"It doesn't matter. We're all just friends and we're on this journey together," she added.

Prince Harry also highlighted how these relationships extend beyond competition, saying, "Competitors also share that while they have unwavering support from family and friends, this journey connects them with others who have similar stories."

"The bonds built throughout this process turn teammates—as well as challengers—into lifelong friends," He added.