Benny Blanco spills on Selena Gomez's engagement ring dilemma

Selena Gomez almost changed her dream enagagement ring at the last mintue.

Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco give their first joint interview on February 14, 2025.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, the couple revealed that they designed Gomez's engagement ring together.

The record producer admitted, "I just tried not to f***** up" after Gomez revealed she originally wanted a marquise-style diamond, inspired by lyrics from her 2015 song Good For You.

"She showed me designs and I would always throw little hints. I’d be like, “Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?" Blanco said."

However, Gomez had second thoughts during the process. "It used to have huge baguettes on the side and then she was like, ‘I don’t want something that big,'" Blanco shared. Gomez said that she thought it was "too much."

Moreover, Blanco revealed, "Yeah, so now I have extra baguettes and we’re going to make earrings for her. She basically has three wedding rings."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who started dating in summer of 2023, for engaged on December 11, 2024. Now, the couple announced a joint album, I Said I Love You First, with their first single, Scared of Loving You, scheduled to drop on Friday.