Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down split rumors with Valentine's Day update

Justin Bieber just marked Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt post featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber, shutting down all rumors of a split or divorce.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Sorry singer uploaded a carosel of couple-coded pictures with his wife.

In the first picture, Hailey and Justin could be seen close to each other posing for a selfie, which had a Valentine’s Day themed filter on it.

The singer captioned the post, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS.”

Hailey and Justin also uploaded some monochromatic pictures that had tulips attached in the pictures too as the two smiled together for the adorable snaps.

Fans took to the comments section to root for the couple, about whom, divorce rumors have been circulating, just a while after they welcomed their first son together, Jack Blues Bieber.

“THE BIEBERS!” one fan wrote.

America’s sweetheart couple could also be seen making cute and silly faces at the camera too with Justin wearing dark sunglasses that covered his eyes.

Another penned underneath their post, “Happy Valentine’s Day babies.”