 
Geo News

Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down split rumors with Valentine's Day update

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated Valentine’s Day with a cute post

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down split rumors with Valentines Day update
Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down split rumors with Valentine's Day update

Justin Bieber just marked Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt post featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber, shutting down all rumors of a split or divorce.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Sorry singer uploaded a carosel of couple-coded pictures with his wife.

In the first picture, Hailey and Justin could be seen close to each other posing for a selfie, which had a Valentine’s Day themed filter on it.

The singer captioned the post, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS.”

Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down split rumors with Valentines Day update

Hailey and Justin also uploaded some monochromatic pictures that had tulips attached in the pictures too as the two smiled together for the adorable snaps.

Fans took to the comments section to root for the couple, about whom, divorce rumors have been circulating, just a while after they welcomed their first son together, Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down split rumors with Valentines Day update

“THE BIEBERS!” one fan wrote.

America’s sweetheart couple could also be seen making cute and silly faces at the camera too with Justin wearing dark sunglasses that covered his eyes.

Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down split rumors with Valentines Day update

Another penned underneath their post, “Happy Valentine’s Day babies.”

Benny Blanco reveals his biggest fear about dating Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco reveals his biggest fear about dating Selena Gomez
BLACKPINK Jisoo marks K-pop milestone with new mini album
BLACKPINK Jisoo marks K-pop milestone with new mini album
Prince Harry says Invictus Games give wounded veterans 'renewed purpose'
Prince Harry says Invictus Games give wounded veterans 'renewed purpose'
Lady Gaga reveals heartbreaking moment that nearly ended her career
Lady Gaga reveals heartbreaking moment that nearly ended her career
Princess Anne undertakes a visit in a nod to Prince Harry's efforts
Princess Anne undertakes a visit in a nod to Prince Harry's efforts
Angelina Jolie still in disbelief after Brad Pitt's Hollywood win: Report
Angelina Jolie still in disbelief after Brad Pitt's Hollywood win: Report
Meghan Markle shares glimpse of Valentines Day with Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle shares glimpse of Valentines Day with Archie, Lilibet
Kendrick Lamar receives response from Drake post Super Bowl show
Kendrick Lamar receives response from Drake post Super Bowl show