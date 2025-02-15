 
Rod Stewart excites fans with major announcement

Rod Stewart revealed an update regarding his ‘One Last Time’ tour

February 15, 2025

Sir Rod Stewart just gave his fan the latest update on his One Last Time tour.

The 80-year-old legendary musician unveiled the new addition of dates to his tour, expanding the endeavour of one of his said final major international performances.

Beginning on March 7, in Austin, Texas, just days before the Maggie May hitmaker’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, he will complete his run in the US, then taking the tour across Europe, South America as well as many other international countries.

For October, Sir Rod unveiled a surprise announcement that he would be performing in Colombia and Uruguay.

Additionally, on overwhelming demand of his shows, he has also introduced a third show in Argentina for his One Last Time tour.

He captioned the post, "Colombia and Uruguay! Excited to announce new One Last Time Tour dates this October! Can't wait to perform for you all!"

"Argentina! We're adding a THIRD show! Tickets go on sale today at 1 PM local time," Sir Rod Stewart also penned in his separate update. 

