Taylor Swift breaks Madonna's record

Taylor Swift has become the female artist with the most No 1 albums in the UK, breaking Beyonce's long-held record.

The new development comes as her new live album Lover (Live From Paris) recently became her 13th chart-topper.

This also means she is now locking horns with Elvis Presley as the international artist with the most No 1s.

However, the Grammy-winning singer, 35, is still right behind Rolling Stones with 14, then Robbie Williams and the Beatles, joint top with 15.

Lover (Live from Paris) makes up as Swift’s fourth live album and the first to reach No 1.

It is pertinent to mention that Lover (Live from Paris) has never been released on streaming services as a whole album, marking the milestone as rare as it is not usual to top the album chart without streams.

Even more so interestingly, this isn't the first time Swift has dominated the UK Albums Chart solely from sales of the album as Reputation got to No 1 before it was made available on streaming platforms a few weeks later.

It took Swift until her fourth album, 2012’s Red, to score her first UK No 1, and her tally has since been helped by her project to rerecord her albums, with new versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989 all topping the chart even though its tracks are individually available.

On this week's No 2 sits rock band Inhaler, fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, with their third album Open Wide. Kendrick Lamar climbed back to the Top 3 from No 31 with the physical release of his album GNX and his much-discussed Super Bowl half-time show.

Lamar's Super Bowl also helped his Drake diss track Not Like Us go up the singles chart to No 2—his highest charting UK single to date even though Lola Young’s Messy remains at the top for a fourth week.

Best new artist winner Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club reached a new peak at No 4, while Benson Boone’s former No 1 Beautiful Things surged back to No 6.

Doechii’s Denial Is a River was another much-shared performance with the track becoming her first Top 10 hit at No 9.