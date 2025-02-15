Kylie Kelce shares heartfelt gift Jason gave her after losing their dog

Kylie Kelce opened up about a thoughtful gift Jason Kelce gave her for Christmas in 2024

In a recent chat on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center talked about his most romantic acts in their relationship.

Kylie chimed in as her husband was taking a moment to think about the question, saying that the gift Jason gave last Christmass was special to her as it was a tribute to their late dog Winnie.

Sharing the details about the present she noted that it was a "pendant locket with a picture of our dog Winnie."

"The picture inside was actually of Winnie and I on our wedding day," Kylie said.

Jason further described "it was a little gold locket that had a little green emerald" with initials "W" and "K" engraved in the front and back of the lock respectively.

"I was not anticipating [it]," Kylie gushed over the meaningful gift. "I loved it. It was a very romantic gesture."

It is pertinent to mention that shared the sad news of Winnie's dismal back in March 2024 on her social media account.