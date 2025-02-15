Jason Kelce admits his daughters refuse his care when they're sick

Jason Kelce is always ready to care for his sick daughters, but they want their mother when they are not feeling well

In a recent chat on Kylie's podcast Not Gonna Lie's February 14 episode, the mom of three revealed that her family has been under the weather lately and the couple joked about who takes care of their daughters more.

During the conversation, the former NFL player noted that his daughters do not like his presence when they are not feeling their best.

“The problem is is that when an illness enters our home — you know this because we just did this for like three weeks, four weeks, the month of January, basically — you still get to sleep and recover,” Kylie began to say.

“If you needed me to get up, I would get up. But the kids don’t want to see me," Jason responded. "They want to see Mom. I try. I go into Benny’s room and she says, ‘I want Mama.'"

Recalling one similar situation that happened recently when their youngest daughter Bennett, 23 months, was sick and "played" Jason so hard.

“Most of the time when I go in there, they don’t want me,” Jason noted

“To be fair, she is playing the s*** out of you recently," Kylie chimed in

“If they’re already crying, dad is not helping,” Jason clarified. “Honestly, you make it worse,” Kylie exclaimed.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple shares three daughters together and is expecting a fourth baby.