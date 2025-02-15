Benny Blanco comes under fire with bizarre Valentine’s Day gesture

Selena Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco received harsh criticism over the Valentine’s Day surprise he set for his partner.

Taking to his official social media accounts, the music producer uploaded a video where he used a trail of nachos to lead her into the bathroom where even more chips were arranged to read the words, “I (heart shape) YOU.”

Presumably thinking that nachos definitely could go with some, condiments, Selena would also be seeing a bathtub filled with cheese dip alongside a bowl of nachos set by it, for her dip in.

Benny himself could also be seen helping himself to the snack, in the video.

This gesture sparked strong social media reactions from fans, as they labelled the setup “disgusting,” “gross” and even “stupid,”

“Cheese goes bad in two hours. Didn't think this one threw, did you [sic]?” one follower wrote, while another penned, “I just threw up in my mouth - that’s so gross.”

“That’s f’ng gross! Wonder if he got a pubic hair caught in that dip,” a third one wrote.

Selena Gomez, who recently announced her collaboration with Benny Blanco on her latest album, is yet to be seen reacting to the surprise.