Blake Lively planning to file ‘amended complaint' against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni turned down the district court's attempt at mediation between the two It Ends With Us stars being caught up in a fierce legal battle.

Both the celebrities’ legal teams filed a joint letter in New York, that stated reasons and the fact that they wanted to be exempted from the mediation program.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, both of them agree "that settlement discussions would be premature" which was in January 2025, during a conference that was held.

Lively and Baldoni’s team revealed in the filing that the matter was discussed further in February and it was mutually agreed upon that mediation would be "inappropriate for this case.”

They argues that the exemption was being pursued for a "good cause" additionally revealing that the Gossip Girl alum plans on filing an "amended complaint imminently."

The Judge has granted the motion of exemption and it is unclear exactly when Lively plans on filing her amended complaint.

For the unversed, Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni, for s**ual harassment and for creating a toxic working space alongside breach of contract.

In response, the Jane The Virgin star filed a 400-million-dollar countersuit against the A Simple Favor actress as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.