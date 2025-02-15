 
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande called off their engagement in 2018

February 15, 2025

Pete Davidson has no hard feelings against his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande.

Speaking to Page Six on February 14, the comedian and actor expressed his support for the pop singer, saying he wants Ariana to win an Oscar this year for her role in the film Wicked.

“When we see each other, which is few and far between because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” said Pete.

“I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold,” added SNL the former Saturday Night Live comedian.

Recalling his past relationships, Pete revealed that he maintained respect for his exes.

“I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women,” he said. “And when it’s ended, it’s been cool.”

For those unversed, Pete and Ariana called off their wedding in 2018 just four months after they got engaged.

