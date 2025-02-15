Sophie Turner set to welcome first baby with Peregrine Pearson: Source

Sophie Turner is all set to take her relationship with her new beau, Peregrine Pearson, to the next level.

An insider spilled to Daily Mail that the 28-year-old actress is planning to welcome a baby with Peregrine.

“Sophie is open to having kids one day even though that is not on the slate for right now,” the source disclosed. “She is in love with Peregrine.”

"And she knows that he wants to be a father one day as this is discussed with couples," added the tipster.

For those unversed, Sophie already shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

"She loves her kids very much and is a great mom,” the confidant said about the Game of Thrones actress.

Sophie started dating Peregrine in October 2023 after ending her five-year marriage with Joe.