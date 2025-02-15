 
Geo News

'Modern Family' Star Rico Rodriguez unrecognizable with new look

'Modern Family' Star Rico Rodriguez has stepped out with a head turning transformation

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Modern Family Star Rico Rodriguez unrecognizable with new look
Modern Family Star Rico Rodriguez unrecognizable with new look 

Modern family star Rico Rodriguez gave fans a moment of whiplash at the February 12 premiere of the American comedy-drama.

The Modern Family alum who played Manny Delgado from 2009-2020, showed off a jaw-dropping new look when he stepped out for the season six premiere of Netflix's Cobra Kai in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Rico wore a black shirt with matching pants and a jean jacket and traded his usual short haircut for a much longer style, with his tight curls falling past his ears and over his silver-rimmed glasses.

His beard and mustache left fans more stunned with one commenting, "I would not know that's him."

The shows premiere also saw its actors, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser make their engagement red carpet official as they posed for photos together.

For the unversed, Cobra Kai is an American comedy-drama web television series that serves as a sequel to the original The Karate Kid film series, created by Robert Mark Kamen.

Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event
Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori split rumors
Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori split rumors
Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for ‘Wicked'
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for ‘Wicked'
Sophie Turner set to welcome first baby with Peregrine Pearson: Source
Sophie Turner set to welcome first baby with Peregrine Pearson: Source
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'