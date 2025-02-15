Modern Family Star Rico Rodriguez unrecognizable with new look

Modern family star Rico Rodriguez gave fans a moment of whiplash at the February 12 premiere of the American comedy-drama.

The Modern Family alum who played Manny Delgado from 2009-2020, showed off a jaw-dropping new look when he stepped out for the season six premiere of Netflix's Cobra Kai in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Rico wore a black shirt with matching pants and a jean jacket and traded his usual short haircut for a much longer style, with his tight curls falling past his ears and over his silver-rimmed glasses.

His beard and mustache left fans more stunned with one commenting, "I would not know that's him."

The shows premiere also saw its actors, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser make their engagement red carpet official as they posed for photos together.

For the unversed, Cobra Kai is an American comedy-drama web television series that serves as a sequel to the original The Karate Kid film series, created by Robert Mark Kamen.