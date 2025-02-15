 
Geo News

Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco got engaged to Selena Gomez in December 2024

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has spilled sweet details about his bond with his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

During a candid conversation with Interview Magazine, the music producer, who got engaged to the singer in December 2024, opened up about his feelings for Selena.

Describing their relationship as "so good," Benny said, "She calms [him] down when [he] needs it."

He further said that Selena is “the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, 'I don’t even give a f--- what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything.'"

"She’s like my f----ing heroin and Xanax combined,” confessed the Grammy-nominated producer.

Recently, Selena and Benny announced their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

The album is scheduled to release on March 21, 2025.

'Euphoria' undergoes major cast changes ahead of season three
'Euphoria' undergoes major cast changes ahead of season three
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event
Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori split rumors
Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori split rumors
Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber confirms relationship status with husband Justin Bieber
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for ‘Wicked'
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for ‘Wicked'
Sophie Turner set to welcome first baby with Peregrine Pearson: Source
Sophie Turner set to welcome first baby with Peregrine Pearson: Source
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'
Pete Davidson reacts to ex Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'