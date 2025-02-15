Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has spilled sweet details about his bond with his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

During a candid conversation with Interview Magazine, the music producer, who got engaged to the singer in December 2024, opened up about his feelings for Selena.

Describing their relationship as "so good," Benny said, "She calms [him] down when [he] needs it."

He further said that Selena is “the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, 'I don’t even give a f--- what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything.'"

"She’s like my f----ing heroin and Xanax combined,” confessed the Grammy-nominated producer.

Recently, Selena and Benny announced their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

The album is scheduled to release on March 21, 2025.