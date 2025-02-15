Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori split rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s representative just claimed that the couple are in fact, not splitting, despite swirling rumors.

Complicating these speculations is a scandal involving an old s** tape that featured the CARNIVAL hitmaker himself.

Kevin Blatt, who described himself as the self-acclaimed “Hollywood fixer,” indirectly blackmailed West, by revealing an alleged footage of the rapper post his viral antisemitic tweets on X. formerly Twitter.

An offended Blatt shared a screenshot of West, who now officially goes by the name Ye, from the 12-year-old video, sitting on the edge of a bed, shirtless.

The “Hollywood fixer” claimed that not only did he prevent the tape from being sold at the rate of A$395,000, he also prevented its potential release to the public.

“Remember that s** tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas?” he captioned the snap.

Blatt continued, “This JEW didn’t forget what a horrible performance [you gave].”

“Hey, why don’t you GO F*** Your favourite person in the world YOURSELF,” he wrote, concluding the post directed towards Kanye West.