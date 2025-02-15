 
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal

Beyonce made her next move after Jay-Z’s rape case was dismissed

February 15, 2025

Beyonce may have just chosen to not address her husband, Jay-Z’s “victory.”

After successfully having the civil lawsuit, that accused him of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000, dismissed by the alleged victim’s attorney, the 43-year-old pop super star took to her official Instagram account and promoted her fragrance, Cé Lumière.

Making no mention of her rapper husband, Beyonce shared a snap of herself wearing an alluring, sensual, metallic gold bustier, while holding the perfume in her hands.

She paired her attractive dress with matching elbow-length gloves and dainty earrings, with her dyed platinum blonde and rather natural look on the face with complementary make-up.

“Love is the only gold. #CELUMIERE @beyonceparfums,” the Single Ladies hitmaker captioned the post.

This comes after, 55-year-old Jay-Z was accused of allegedly raping a minor alongside the disgraced Diddy, during 2000’ MTV Video Music Awards’ afterparty.

After this case was dismissed, the rapper was quick to release a statement that noted, “Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.”

“The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone,” Jay-Z concluded. 

